Hazy and warm with isolated storms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Dozens of dogs abandoned, left unable to escape as…Sep 10, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
-
Eerie radar image shows planes avoiding FloridaSep 10, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Portion of Broadway closed in Five Points after semi flipsSep 10, 2017, 5:46 p.m.