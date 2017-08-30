Hot and hazy again, a small gusty-storm chance

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry during the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon/evening with gusty wind and little to no rain. Morning lows from 57 to 62 degrees, afternoon highs from 87 to 92 degrees.

KUSA 12:19 PM. MDT August 30, 2017

