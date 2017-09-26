Isolated showers tonight and Wednesday
Sunshine for a while today and warmer highs in the 60s. Another storm on the way so isolated showers are back in the forecast tonight and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a weekend war
KUSA 5:42 PM. MDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
You can soon adopt a miniature horseSep 26, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
What aspen trees have in common with the clone wars…Sep 26, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
-
Denver approves new historic district: Packard's HillSep 26, 2017, 2:54 p.m.