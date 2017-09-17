Mild Sunday with isolated afternoon storms
It'll be a chilly start to your Sunday morning. Some areas could wake up to a bit of fog. The sunshine will peak out around lunch time but won't last long. Gusty thunderstorms fire up in the mountains and roll off of the foothills onto the plains by the l
KUSA 8:07 AM. MDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Aqib Talib knows he has challenge against Dez BryantSep 17, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
-
9 keys to Broncos pulling off home upset against CowboysSep 16, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Rockies set record shutout victory, 16-0 against PadresSep 16, 2017, 9:53 p.m.