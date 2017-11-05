Much cooler, isolated showers Sunday
An early morning cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to much of the Front Range Sunday. Look out for a few rain showers in Northern Colorado during the morning and possibly a few in the Denver Metro Area during the afternoon.
KUSA 8:45 AM. MST November 05, 2017
