Rain changes to snow by Monday night

KUSA - Forecast by Meteorologist Marty Coniglio

MONDAY: Morning clouds and areas of fog. By midday partly cloudy, cool. Rain changing to snow after 7 pm. Morning lows from 27 to 32 degrees, afternoon highs from 48 to 52 degrees.

TUESDAY: Light snow. Up to 1" by the morning commute with an additional 1 to 3" falling during the rest of the day. Morning lows from 24 to 27 degrees, afternoon highs from 29 to 33 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries end before sunrise. Sunny, milder afternoon. Morning lows from 19 to 24 degrees, afternoon highs from 48 to 52 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, light wind and warmer. Morning lows from 25 to 30 degrees, afternoon highs from 55 to 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning lows from 30 to 35 degrees, afternoon highs from 65 to 69 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly cooler. Morning lows from 31 to 35 degrees, afternoon highs from 55 to 59 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild and calm. Morning lows from 26 to 30 degrees, afternoon highs from 61 to 65 degrees.

The 9NEWS Weather team of Marty Coniglio, Kathy Sabine, Belen De Leon, Becky Ditchfield and Danielle Grant update the Denver weather forecast multiple times each day.

