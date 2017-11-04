Strong wind gusts throughout Colorado Saturday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Changes start this weekend on I-225Nov. 3, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
1978 Denver cold case solved after one day of being…Nov. 3, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus is your guide to Philly, kickingNov. 4, 2017, 7:26 a.m.