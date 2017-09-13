Temps in the 80s and showers on Thursday
Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny, warm and dry for most of the day with a small chance for a gusty t-storm late in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon storms. Morning lows from 55 to 60 degrees, afternoon highs from 84 to 90 degrees.
KUSA 9:27 PM. MDT September 13, 2017
