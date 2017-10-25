Temps in the 80s today, 40s tomorrow

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Spear: What happened to the man at the foosball table?Oct 25, 2017, 12:47 p.m.
-
Good Samaritan helps rescue boy pinned under vanOct 25, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
Paxton Lynch participates in walkthrough practiceOct 25, 2017, 12:35 p.m.