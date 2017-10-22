Warmer Sunday with stubborn Foothills winds
Winds will settle down along I-25, becoming more breezy Sunday afternoon. However, strong gusts are still possible along the foothills. Westerly winds will also help temperatures rise above average again, reaching the low 70s.
KUSA 8:29 AM. MDT October 22, 2017
