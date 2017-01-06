Friday afternoon forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Sheriff: 'Multiple dead' in shooting at Fort…Jan. 6, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
CDOT wants to widen dangerous stretch of I-25Jan. 6, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
4 things to know about Colorado's new liquor lawsJan. 6, 2017, 10:59 a.m.