A look at your morning commute

A look at I-25 traffic in Castle Rock. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Thursday’s evening commute was something out of a nightmare.

Sure, there was only a dusting of snow, but many people reported waiting in long traffic jams on Interstate 25 and I-70.

The good news is that conditions were much better on Friday morning.

Last night was a tough commute for many.Thankfully,CDOT plows worked all night treating the roads.Some spots still slick but improved #9news — Corey Rose (@CoreyRoseTV) February 24, 2017

We measured a half-inch of snow at 9NEWS, and while sidestreets were a little slick, it was dry on the more-traveled main roads and highways.

The City of Lakewood is on accident alert due to the storm.

TRAFFIC MAP: Live traffic maps

FULL FORECAST: The latest weather forecast

CLOSINGS: A list of school closings

WEATHER STORY: When the snow will end and what to expect next

Pockets of flurries are expected to taper off in the Denver metro area by this afternoon. Snow will continue in Rocky Mountain National Park and the High Country, with a few more inches expected.

We sent 9NEWS reporters Vida Urbonas and Jessica Oh out on the roads to check out the conditions for you. You can watch their video dispatches below:

(© 2017 KUSA)