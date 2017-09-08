'Get out!': The Florida Keys are not safe, weather service pleads

Florida Keys (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, 2003 AFP)

FLORIDA KEYS -- Anyone who decides to stay in the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma is putting their life at risk.

"It's not too late to get off the Keys!!!" the weather service in Key West tweeted early Saturday. "You still have time, this morning, to get out!

"Please, the Keys are not safe!"

A Key-wide mandatory evacuation went into effect Wednesday for any resident. Now hours away from the first significant impacts from the hurricane, time is running out for people to evacuate.

The website National Weather Service office in Key West is ominious: "This is as real as it gets." Hurricane Irma, as of the 2 a.m. Saturday update, is a 160-mph storm. At least 5-10 feet of storm surge is possible.

