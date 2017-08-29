Harvey search and rescue: 'Constant anxiety and dread'

Brett Schere, 34, of Drippings Springs, Texas, traveled to Houston with a convoy of 12 other people and seven boats to help stranded residents. (Photo: Rick Jervis, USA TODAY)

HOUSTON — Rains modestly eased across the city Tuesday as the focus of the bitter battle against Tropical Storm Harvey turned to the bayous and rivers overrun by days of torrential rains.

River levels swelled amid historic rain. The Brazos River at Richmond, about 30 miles south of Houston, was expected to crest at 59 feet by Thursday — four feet greater than the record high set last year. Two Houston reservoirs were facing "uncontrolled releases" as water overflowed their spillways.

In Brazoria County, south of Houston, authorities announced a levee had breached and ordered residents to "get out!"

The corner of Wilcrest Drive and Indian Creek Road in West Houston, with the dangerously swollen Buffalo Bayou nearby, became a gathering point for residents hoping to make contact with trapped family members, check rising water levels or launch rescue missions.

Chris Fields, who lives in the neighborhood, has snapped a photo of the “HIGH WATER” traffic sign each day of the event. In normal times, there is no water near it. On Sunday morning, more than a day after the Harvey smashed onto the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane, the water was just below the bottom of the sign.

By Tuesday, it had covered the word “WATER.”

“I could think of a list of friends who either had flooded or are waiting for it happen,” he said. “There’s a lot of anxiety.

Neighbor Joel Moore said he had gone out on search-and-rescue missions with his church, retrieving about a dozen residents. “It’s a constant anxiety and dread,” he said.

Brett Schere, 34, drove to Houston from Drippings Springs, Texas, with 11 other people and seven boats to help rescue trapped residents. They’ve rescued about 120 people, he said. The risk is real: Two of his friends became stranded in Spring and Cypress, Texas, as floodwaters engulfed the communities.

On Tuesday, Schere prepared to launch another rescue mission in West Houston. His goal was to free a trapped family he’s been trying to reach for the past 1-1/2 days.

“People think it’s just Houston,” he said. “But you’re talking about an area the size of another state, with people in tragic need of help. There aren’t enough people out here to get them all.”

