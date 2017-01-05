Here's how to find out how much it snowed in your area

This viewer says their fence is 3 feet tall...and almost completely buried! Photo submitted by Garner.

It took a little bit for you to get out of bed Thursday morning, (that's okay, we'll forgive you), but now that you are awake we're really seeing how much snow has fallen around Colorado! Good news for us, the totals are matching the forecast!

The storm will be moving out for the rest of the day with minimal additional accumulation expected. Clear skies are in store for tonight, and that means bitter cold temperatures will settle in. Overnight lows will drop below zero. Ice will remain on the roads through Friday morning's drive. Please stay safe out there!

Official snow totals from snow spotters with the National Weather service can be found here.

Unofficial totals across the Front Range can be found here.

Here's a list of mountain resort snow totals.

Or you can check out the totals from Vail Resorts.

(© 2017 KUSA)