High winds cause ground stop at DIA

Wind gusts that toppled semi-trucks and stoked fast-moving grass fires led to a ground stop at Denver International Airport Friday morning.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the ground stop started at around 8:15 a.m. It is expected to last for at least another hour.
The FAA says the airport is not accepting routing over the “northwest fix due to turbulence.”
A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that stops or halts the flow of inbound aircraft into a given airport.
A high wind warning was issued for multiple areas in the Front Range Friday morning after gusts reached almost 100 miles per hour in spots.
Temperatures are expected to set a record high Friday afternoon, possibly reaching 72 to 77 degrees.
Ground stop at DIA due to wind. https://t.co/Al7opc4Wan #9WX #9newsmornings #9news #cowx pic.twitter.com/sI8vQYWTPs— Marty Coniglio (@martyconiglio) February 10, 2017
