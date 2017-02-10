High winds cause ground stop at DIA

Wind gusts that toppled semi-trucks and stoked fast-moving grass fires led to a ground stop at Denver International Airport Friday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the ground stop started at around 8:15 a.m. It is expected to last for at least another hour.

The FAA says the airport is not accepting routing over the “northwest fix due to turbulence.”

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that stops or halts the flow of inbound aircraft into a given airport.

A high wind warning was issued for multiple areas in the Front Range Friday morning after gusts reached almost 100 miles per hour in spots.

Temperatures are expected to set a record high Friday afternoon, possibly reaching 72 to 77 degrees.

