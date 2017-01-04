How much time you have in the Denver metro to clear sidewalks

A girl shoveling the snow. (Photo: John Burcham)

KUSA - In case you haven't heard, there's snow in the forecast for Thursday. Areas in the Denver metro are expected to get anywhere from 5 to 12 inches of the stuff overnight, making for a tougher commute around the city for drivers.

But for those who walk to work, there's a challenge for them as well when people decide not to clear their sidewalks.

Here are the rules for a few cities in the metro.

Arvada

The owner or occupant is responsible for shoveling sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall. MORE

Aurora

Residents and property owners are the ones who need to keep the paths clear. Snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall, and 48 hours after a snow emergency is declared by the city. Fines range from $25 to $50 and can be imposed more than once if the snow isn't cleared. MORE

To make a complaint about a property that has not shoveled, call 303.739.7000.

Centennial

There's no ordinance requiring snow to be removed from sidewalks, and Centennial does not maintain public sidewalks due to the lack of resources available. Citizens are, however, strongly encouraged to remove snow. MORE

Denver

Once snow has stopped falling, businesses have 4 hours, and residents have 24 hours to remove snow and ice from public sidewalks adjacent to their property. If not, it's a $150 fine. Call Denver 311 to provide addresses of unshoveled sidewalks. MORE

Englewood

Residents are responsible for clearing their driveways as well as sidewalks adjacent to their property. It is recommended that snow from driveways and sidewalks be placed in their front yards and not in the street. MORE

Lakewood

Lakewood Municipal Code requires all sidewalks to be cleared of snow 24 hours after the last snowfall. Call the Public Works Department at 303-987-7975 to report a sidewalk that has not been cleared. MORE

Littleton

Snow and ice should be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours from the end of the snowfall. For pedestrians safety, residents and businesses are required to remove snow from sidewalks and other public right-of-ways on their property (including RTD bus stops) within 24 hours after snow fall has ended. MORE

Thornton

The city actually takes care of removing snow from sidewalks for residents in Thornton. They say during the average snow storm, there are 17 employees removing snow from walks. MORE

Westminster

Code states sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours. Owners and occupants are on the hook to keep paths clear. MORE

To report an uncleared sidewalk, call Code Enforcement at 303-658-4432.

