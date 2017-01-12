(Photo: Belen De Leon, KUSA)

Local and national meteorologists are gathered in Steamboat Springs this week for the 28th annual Steamboat Weather Summit.

A variety of topics will be covered in the five day conference, from space and tropical weather to advancements in weather forecasting. One of the topics covered is weather preparedness.

The National Weather Service is developing new products to better communicate weather warnings and the hazards and the impacts it could have on you, our viewers.

Paul Schlatter from the National Weather Service in Boulder spoke about a new forecast product they have called the probabilistic snow forecast.

"What’s so neat about it is that it gives us a chance to let everybody know what we think, how much snow is going to fall," Schlatter said. "It also gives us a chance to convey how uncertain we are that those amounts are going to occur."

The forecast describes what could possibly happen, what definitely could happen, and what most likely could happen.

NWS is also changing the way they convey warnings by making them more personal. It is their hope that detailing the societal impacts of a weather event will lead viewers to identify better with the hazards and make smart decisions based on the information we provide.

"When you personalize it, you’re more likely to take action. That’s why with these impact based warnings for tornado and severe weather that’s why we are using them," Schlatter said. "It personalizes the message and says, 'hey I’m personally going to be impacted and this is what I can expect to be impacted.' Hopefully that makes you take shelter, right away and make the right decision. Protect yourself and your family."

Follow @Belen_DeLeon for more on the Steamboat Weather Summit.

(© 2017 KUSA)