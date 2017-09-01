Hurricane Irma is a strong Category 3 storm as it moves westward Friday, Sept. 1, across the Atlantic Ocean. The storm's possible impacts to the United States still are not yet known. (Photo: 10 Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Impacts to the United States from Hurricane Irma remain a question as the storm churns in the central Atlantic.

First things first: This storm is nearly 2,500 miles away, out in the open Atlantic. IF (and that’s a big IF) it were to make landfall in Florida it would take until next weekend -- not Labor day weekend but the weekend after -- so now is not the time to freak out. Just keep up with the updates and feel free to ask any of our weather team about it.

At 5 p.m., Irma's winds increased to 120 mph, returning it to a cat 3 or major hurricane. The forecast still takes it toward the northeast islands by Wednesday, but the latest calls for a slightly weaker storm than previously forecasted by the National Hurricane Center. It still is forecast to be a major hurricane with 125 mph winds.

And beyond that, it's anybody's guess. Do not put any trust into a "forecast" seeming to say where a storm goes after day five or beyond. The further out in time, the greater the uncertainty.

Minimum central pressure is 972 mb.

Hurricane Irma is not worth freaking over but is worth preparation. This is the middle of hurricane season -- a plan needs to be in place and supplies need to be in order.

The European computer model, which is usually more reliable, has it shifting east. The American model has kept the storm miles away from the eastern seaboard for the past day or so.

