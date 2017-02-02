KUSA
Close
Closings Alert 37 closing alerts
Close

Impromptu hockey on icy Arvada road

9NEWS at 12 p.m. 2/2/17.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:55 PM. MST February 02, 2017

ARVADA  – Freezing drizzle, flurries and fog created headaches for drivers in the Denver metro Thursday morning.

But for lovers of ice hockey, conditions were nearly perfect.

9NEWS Photojournalist Tom Cole captured some impromptu street hockey happening along West 72nd Drive and Deframe Court in Arvada.

Because sometimes grabbing a hockey stick and puck is the best way to embrace slick streets. 

Further south—near Yale Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard— 9NEWS reporter Andrew Sorensen had a hard time staying on his feet while attempting to walk through a parking lot. 

The hazardous conditions are expected to last through the morning commute. 

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says we’ll have dramatic improvement in travel conditions by early afternoon.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories