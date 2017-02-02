Impromptu hockey on icy Arvada road (Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

ARVADA – Freezing drizzle, flurries and fog created headaches for drivers in the Denver metro Thursday morning.

But for lovers of ice hockey, conditions were nearly perfect.

9NEWS Photojournalist Tom Cole captured some impromptu street hockey happening along West 72nd Drive and Deframe Court in Arvada.

Because sometimes grabbing a hockey stick and puck is the best way to embrace slick streets.

Further south—near Yale Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard— 9NEWS reporter Andrew Sorensen had a hard time staying on his feet while attempting to walk through a parking lot.

The hazardous conditions are expected to last through the morning commute.

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says we’ll have dramatic improvement in travel conditions by early afternoon.

