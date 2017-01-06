It was -44 degrees in Greeley Friday morning

Temperatures on Friday morning were a whole lot of nope. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Greeley truly was the exact opposite of Hawaii Friday morning.

The wind chill in the northeastern Colorado city reached -44 degrees. Let’s repeat that: -44 degrees. That’s a whole lot of nope – and the reason why the Greeley-Evans School District 6 decided to cancel classes.

Meanwhile, it was almost 70 degrees in Honolulu.

Temperatures were even colder in Laramie, Wyoming, where it got down to a -54 degree wind chill.

It was -32 degrees in Sterling and -12 in Denver – so basically, if you can stay in bed, do it.

To quote 9NEWS Meteorologist Belen De Leon’s assessment of the weather, “I can’t even.”



(© 2017 KUSA)