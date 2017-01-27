It was officially really, really cold in southern Colorado Friday morning

ANTONITO - Just how cold is -20 degrees?

Apparently cold enough to freeze water almost instantly.

When Kyle Rogers woke up to the frigid temperatures Friday morning he decided instead of just being miserable, he would record a really cool video.

So he stepped onto the porch of his home, located just outside Antonito, and threw a mug of water into the air.

If you're wondering where Antonito is, it's a small town off Hwy 285 near the Colorado, New Mexico border.

And apparently it gets cold. Really, cold.

Stay warm, southern Colorado!

