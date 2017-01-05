It's a cliche, but yes: we need the moisture

KUSA - It’s a cliché you’ll often hear in TV news when it snows: “we need to the moisture.”

Sure, it might sound like an annoying consolation when your 15 minute commute takes two hours, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

If you ski, waterski, raft or drink water (i.e.: are a human), you should be thankful for the snowfall.

9NEWS Reporter Colleen Ferreira sat down with Dave Bennett from Denver Water. He says thanks to the storm, snowpack is above average.

But after an unusually dry fall, Bennett says we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

“It’s still early,” he said. “We’ve got a few months to go. That’s why it’s important for us to conserve water and use water as we can.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above!

