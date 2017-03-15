Larimer County receives FEMA grant for historic 2013 flooding

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's been nearly four years since historic flooding devastated parts of Colorado, and repairs are still going on.

Now, some of those impacted will get a little help from FEMA.

The agency is giving Larimer County a grant worth $1.1 million.

The money will go toward repairing roads and bridges damaged during the September 2013 floods. Experts called the devastation a 1,000-year rain and 100-year flood.

In all, the waters caused about $4 billion worth of damage across 24 counties.

Nearly 2,000 people were rescued during that week, and nearly 19,000 homes were damaged. Ten people were killed.

FEMA provided temporary housing for displaced families.

It has also funded housing in areas where mobile homes were hit by the flood waters.

