Light snow in northern Colorado

KUSA - Light snow could cause some troubles for drivers in the northern part of the Front Range Tuesday morning.
As of 5:30 a.m., there was already a light blanket of snow on the roads in Loveland and Fort Collins. Plows were dispatched to the area.
One to two inches of snow is ultimately expected up north – and that’s supposed to decrease by 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says to only expect light flurries in the Denver metro area, though it will be a cold day, with highs reaching around 27 degrees.
