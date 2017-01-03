Light snow in northern Colorado

Flurries were seen in Loveland early Tuesday morning. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - Light snow could cause some troubles for drivers in the northern part of the Front Range Tuesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., there was already a light blanket of snow on the roads in Loveland and Fort Collins. Plows were dispatched to the area.

One to two inches of snow is ultimately expected up north – and that’s supposed to decrease by 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says to only expect light flurries in the Denver metro area, though it will be a cold day, with highs reaching around 27 degrees.

