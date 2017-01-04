Major storm hitting Colorado

KUSA - A major winter storm is covering most of Colorado.

It could easily slow down your Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. So far, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY SNOW FORECASTS:

Denver metro east of Federal Boulevard: 5 to 10 inches

Denver metro west of Federal Boulevard: 6 to 12 inches

Front Range foothills north of I-70: 16 to 22 inches

Front Range foothills south of I-70: 8 to 12 inches

Douglas-Elbert Counties: 8 to 12 inches

Boulder-Loveland-Ft. Collins areas: 8 to 12 inches

Please check back often as we will be updating potential snowfall totals as the storm gets closer.

You'll feel a chill in the air as this latest storm slams into the state. Look for daytime highs in the lower 20s Wednesday across the metro with single digits on Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the Park Range, Flattops, Pikes Peak and the West Elk mountains. Heavy snow is falling on a weak snow pack, creating dangerous conditions in the High Country.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place through late Thursday afternoon for most mountain areas as well.

Heavy snow is possible across the High Country this week.

One to two feet of new snow is possible through Thursday night, with 40 mph gusts.

Near Steamboat Springs, 10-20 inches is possible from this latest storm. The Vail, Aspen nd Snowmass region could pick up 15 to 30 inches of fresh snow, with 45 mph gusts.

Along the Western Slope in places like Glenwood Springs, Edward and Eagle, 6-12 inches could stack up through Thursday night.

In the Eastern San Juans and La Garita mountains, one to two feet is possible.

Look for poor visibility with blowing and drifting snow through Thursday night. Travel could be slow with snow-packed and icy roads.

It will be much warmer by the end of the weekend with highs in the 50s Sunday, into the low 60s Monday.

