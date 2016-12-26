Monday afternoon forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Starting Paxton Lynch in meaningless final is no-brainerDec 26, 2016, 1:49 p.m.
-
14-year-old injured in shooting diesDec 26, 2016, 2:07 p.m.
-
How the infant stole Christmas: Siblings share same…Dec 26, 2016, 3:52 p.m.