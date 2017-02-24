When the snow will end and what to expect next

A few areas of light snow flurries over the metro area Friday morning will give way to cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Light snow is expected in the foothills most of the day with 1 to 2 inches additional of accumulation by sunset.

Cool with partly cloudy skies and light winds for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s.

There was around a half-inch of snow in the 9NEWS Backyard Friday morning, and a dusting of snow on the side streets that made for slick conditions.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper teens to 20s with flurries tapering off.

The main bulk of the storm is in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, where winter storm warnings continue.

