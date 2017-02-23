Much cooler, snow showers today

KUSA - Periods of snow showers Thursday will favor Northern Colorado and the northern portions of the Denver Metro Area.

Light snow will become more consistent Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Snow will begin to taper off Friday afternoon along the Interstate 25 corridor, but will last until Friday evening in the mountains and foothills.

Total snow accumulations by late in the day Friday:

Denver Metro Area: Trace to 2 inches

Northern Colorado: 1 to 3 inches

Rocky Mountain National Park: 8 to 14 inches

Central Foothills: 4 to 8 inches

Southern Foothills: 2 to 6 inches



Very heavy snow will fall north of Colorado through Friday.

Cool weather is anticipated through the weekend.

