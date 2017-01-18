NOAA report: number of mild weather days changing in Denver

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - After the snowfall of the past week, Denver experienced a sunny respite.

It may be enjoyable, but scientists say it's a troubling sign of things to come.

A new report out from NOAA on Wednesday took a closer look at major global cities around the world; Denver is among the ten cities studied in the U.S.

Change is coming, according to NOAA researcher Dr. Karin van der Wiel. She spoke to 9NEWS via Skype from the Netherlands.

"Denver is a very interesting place when it comes to mild weather," Dr. van der Wiel said.

Mild weather is considered to be a day when the temperature is between 64 and 86 degrees, with little precipitation and low humidity. Scientists used computer modeling to calculate temperature, precipitation and greenhouse gas emission levels from now until the end of the century. Here's what they found for Denver.

Right now, Denver sees about 87 days of mild weather each year.

Between now and 2035, the report showed that Denver would lose an average of three days of mild weather every year.

Between 2081 and 2100, it would lose six days of mild weather.

Those days average in all of the mild weather days seen in the spring, summer, fall and winter.

The biggest change can be found in one particular season: summer. The report noted that Denver normally has about 29 mild weather days during the summer. Between now and 2035, though, it would lose six mild weather days in the summer.

That loss accelerates, though, with Denver losing 15 days of mild weather during the summer, from 2081-2100.

"I think it's mostly the changing of temperature for Denver,” Dr. van der Wiel said of the changes. “So, in summer, it will more often be really, really hot – too hot for mild weather."

That could have wide-ranging impacts, which is something scientists say needs to be looked at closely.

"I think we should really, as a community of scientists, look into the impacts of this,” Dr. van der Wiel said. “So, what do these changes in mild weather mean for society and for industry – construction work and agriculture? How are these impacted by these changes in mild temperature?"

So what about other seasons? Scientists say we will see an increase in mild weather during the spring, fall and winter.

For winter, during the back half of the century, the report showed an expected average increase of one mild weather day in that season – meaning, the changes during winter won't be as dramatic as the ones seen in the summers here.

