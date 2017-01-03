NWS working to improve predicting snowfall

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - One of 9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine's favorite sayings is "forecasting is predicting the future" meaning it's never 100 percent.

But it keeps getting better and the National Weather Service is experimenting with a new way of explaining how much snow might fall in each city from any given storm.



"Could see three to six inches maybe five to ten inches on the west side of town," said Scott Entrekin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service talking about this week's snow in Denver and the surrounding areas.



It's a bigger range on purpose now that the NWS out of Boulder is using a new way to predict snow.

"They can step through all the percentage chance of one inch four inches," said Entrekin, walking through their new resource on their website.



Using more stats and more weather models, NWS is now breaking down the percentage chance for different amounts of snow anywhere from one inch to 18. You can check the predictions using their maps online or scroll through specific cities.



"If the probability is one to two inches but a chance for a foot of snow you bring those extra chains and warm gear," said Entrekin.



It's not just for families but for organizations like CDOT and the airport so they don't get caught off guard when preparing to clear roads and runways.



"There are some glitches we are trying to work out, which is why it's experimental," said Entrekin.



The program has been used since October. Last month DIA was hit by even more snow that the top estimate put out in these new forecasts.



"To give you a detailed range of what could happen the extremes wonderful. But most people I think when they go to a weather forecast website or a weather forecaster they want a specific forecast for their backyard," said 9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine.



The end goal is putting faith in more information that more families will be prepared for Mother Nature.



The NWS in Boulder got the idea to try the new system because it was working in Boston and other places on the east coast.



To visit the website go to: http://www.weather.gov/bou/



