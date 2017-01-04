Outreach workers offer supplies to homeless in single-digit temps

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

DENVER - An outreach worker told 9NEWS on Wednesday there was a disturbing number of homeless people camping out in the bitter cold and snow.

Zachary Allen spent 10 hours working at the St. Francis Center bracing the cold because he knew others were facing much worse.

The irony was hard to miss as Allen traveled to a small tent city set against the backdrop of new apartments in LoDo.

“A number of people we just talked to indicated they have frostbite,” Allen said.

The people staying on the street were using blankets and dressing in layers as their shield against the weather.

If they didn’t want to go to a shelter, Allen and his co-worker had more supplies, greeting them warmly and cheerfully even though they were fully aware of the reality.

“For some people, it probably will be deadly,” Allen said.

In conversation with the people camping on the street, some chose to stay in tents or their cars. One man said he based his decision on his past experiences with curfews at a shelter that interfered with work schedules. Allen said others look for more privacy.

Despite the weather, Allen said his motivation to help comes from realizing how much people have in common.

“But by the grace of God and a support network I would be them too,” he said. “The nightmare of this night to these people to call it a nightmare is charitable."

The St. Francis Center is a homeless shelter that helps people with their transition and can see anywhere from 700 to 900 people a day.

