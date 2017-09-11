Power outages in Florida are skyrocketing due to Hurricane Irma

(Photo: PowerOutage.US)

Power outages are rapidly on the rise as Hurricane Irma starts making her way across the state of Florida.

An interactive map showing real-time updates on the power outages across Florida has been released by PowerOutage.us.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than 700,000 accounts were without power. However that number is increasing by the minute. It is hard to predict when and if the power will be knocked out in your area on the First Coast but our Storm Expert team has advised that you be prepared to be in your home for 4 -5 days without power in the worst case scenario.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported as of midnight Monday, Sept. 11 that there were 33,000 without power in Duval County, a sharp increase from the 12,930 that were out as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the JEA outage map showed that approximately 178,000 customers were without power in Duval and St. Johns Counties.

The Florida Power & Light outage map shows that approximately 42,000 customers, or nearly 50 percent of its customers in St. Johns County were without power as of 2 a.m. Monday. That number would increase to over 61,000 by 3:30 a.m. When including the number of JEA customers in St. Johns County, over 67 percent of the county is without power.

Approximately 47 percent of Clay Electric customers in Clay County were without power as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Of the 22,053 Clay Electric customers in Alachua County, 18,876 were without power at this time.

The City of Green Cove Springs Government posted a message on Facebook at 10 p.m. Sunday saying electric crews were ceasing operations for the night.

"Due to wind speeds Electric crews will cease response calls for the evening," Green Cove Springs Government said. "They will begin again on Monday once conditions improve. Please stay indoors and be safe."

The number of outages in Duval County continued to rise sharply as the morning continued. As of 3:40 a.m., over 200,000 JEA customers were without power, according to the JEA outage map. Including the number of Clay Electric and FPL customers who are without power in Duval County, roughly 43 percent of the total customers in the county are without power.

Statewide, there are over 3.6 million FPL customers who are currently without power as of 3:40 a.m., according to PowerOutage.us. Of those outages, 124,598 are in Volusia County and another 21,866 in Nassau.

A majority of FPL outages remain in Brevard, Broward, Miami-dade and Palm Beach Counties, where Hurricane Irma's force was felt on Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, over 212,000 JEA customers from Jacksonville's Northside to northern St. Johns County are now without power. One of the largest outages in the area is affecting over 4,800 customers along Nocatee Parkway in southern Duval County and northern St. Johns County.

Three outages on Jacksonville's Northside, along Lem Turner Rd. and I-95, are affecting around 10,000 JEA customers. Outages are being assessed, according to the JEA outage map.

To the southwest, there are approximately 16,000 customers in Putnam County currently without power, according to the Clay Electric outage map. In Columbia County, nearly 90 percent of Clay Electric customers are currently dark, as of 5 a.m.

Outages in Clay County, according to the Clay Electric outage map, have increased to around 53 percent as of 5 a.m. Nearly 42,000 customers are currently without power.

As of 5 a.m., FPL outages continue in St. Johns County. There are now 65,460 customers without power, or approximately 75 percent of the county.

Statewide, outages continue to increase in almost every area except for the panhandle.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, a total of 5.6 million customers in the State of Florida are without power, according to the PowerOutage website. Over 3.6 million, or 72 percent of FPL customers in the State of Florida are now without power.

Close to 100 percent of FPL customers in Nassau County are currently without power, according to the company's outage map.

Similarly, FPL and Clay Electric outages in Bradford County have left nearly all county residents without power. A total of 5,381 Clay Electric customers and 3,720 FPL customers are currently in the dark.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, outages continue to be seen across Northeast Florida. A total of 10 JEA outages on Jacksonville's Westside has left more than 23,000 customers without power. A total of 230,413 customers are without power across Duval County and parts of Nassau and St. Johns.

Clay Electric outages also continue to increase by the hour. As of 6 a.m. Monday, 97 percent of Baker County customers and 93 percent of Bradford County customers are now without power. A total of 54,579 Clay Electric customers in Baker, Bradford, Clay and Duval Counties are without power.

FPL customers without power in St. Johns County have now increased to 66,370, as of 6 a.m. Monday.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, JEA power outages seen on Jacksonville's Westside have continually increased, resulting in more than 58,000 customers without power.

Citywide, there are more than 180 active electric outages and more than 267,000 customers without power.

Out of the total 171,186 customers that Clay Electric services, more than 128,000 of them are without power, according to the company's outage map at 7 a.m.

All of FPL's customers in Clay and Duval Counties are currently without power, as well as 99 percent of those in Nassau County.

It is currently unsafe for @BeachesEnergy crews to be out. Crews will resume as soon as the winds subside and it is safe to head back out. — COJB Government (@COJB_Government) September 11, 2017

The City of Jacksonville Beach Government said on Twitter early Monday morning that most Beaches Energy customers are currently without power.

"We know most @BeachesEnergy customers are without power," the city municipality tweeted. "We are currently assessing damage. We will send out crews when it is safe to do so."

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there are 192 active JEA electric outages across Jacksonville, affecting more than 260,000 customers. Some of the biggest outages are still on Jacksonville's Westside and Northside.

If you encounter down power lines, please stay away and call 630-CITY in Duval or 911 in other counties. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/qPioqDgC7p — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) September 11, 2017

Statewide, over 5.7 million customers are now without power, according to PowerOutage.

The FPL outage map went down around 8:30 a.m. and no further information regarding outages in St. Johns County can be found at this time.

