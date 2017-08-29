President Trump lands in Corpus Christi, to tour storm-ravaged region

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have landed in Corpus Christi to check in on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Watch 3 News' coverage of the event above.

Trump's visit to the Texas' coastal bend is an effort to show the federal government's response to Harvey since it made landfall last Friday, Aug. 25. Winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded just northeast of Corpus Christi, including a 130+ mph gust in Port Aransas.

More: 'I'm so proud to be a Texan': Gov. Greg Abbott commends Harvey recovery effort

The president is slated to get briefings on the relief efforts from local officials across the region. He'll later travel to the state's emergency operations center in Austin.

Photos: Flooding, Harvey damage spotted in Aransas Pass area

© 2017 KIII-TV