Rain switches to snow in Denver metro overnight

Up to an inch is possible in the Denver metro.

KUSA - Light rain showers will move into the Denver metro area Saturday evening. As temperatures cool off, it'll switch to snow around midnight.

So far, it looks like a trace to an inch in the Denver area by Sunday morning. Closer to a half inch downtown, slightly higher amounts west of the city.

Look for less than a half an inch at best in Northern Colorado. Two to three inches are possible in the southwestern suburbs like Castle Rock, Littleton and Ken Caryl.

Some rain has started to fall in parts of the metro. (Photo: KUSA)

FULL FORECAST: http://www.9news.com/weather

The snow moves out of the metro early Sunday morning. The skies will clear a bit Sunday afternoon but temperatures will remain cool in the lower 40s.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures quickly return to the Front Range. Daytime highs will skyrocket to the 50s Monday with 60s mid-week.

(© 2017 KUSA)