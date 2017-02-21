Record heat, high fire danger

Winds gusting up to 70 mph along with dry, warm conditions are creating critical fire danger for most of eastern Colorado Tuesday.

Red flag warnings for dangerous fire conditions continue today from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. for the Front Range and plains.

In the Denver area the 9NEWS Weather Team is forecasting record heat today with highs in the lower 70s. The current record high for Feb. 21 is 71 degrees, last set in 1995.

Denver has already set 3 new record highs this month:

80 degrees on the Feb. 10

67 degrees on the Feb. 15

75 degrees on the Feb. 16

Even with those records, this month still lags behind February 1954 for warmest February.

Snow is expected Thursday and Friday of this week.

