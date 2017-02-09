Record temps in Colorado, 18 inches of snow in Northeast

A woman crosses Greenwich Avenue in the snow in downtown Greenwich, Connecticut as a Winter storm hits the northeast United States, January 7, 2017, causing blizzard like conditions. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

USA TODAY - More than 2,000 flights were canceled, winter storm warnings stretched from Maine to Maryland and salt trucks across the region were rolling Thursday as the season's most dangerous snow event rolled into the East.

Snow was falling during morning rush in the city. Parts of central Pennsylvania had already picked up 8 inches early Thursday, with northern Jersey hit with up to five inches, The Weather Channel reported.

Dangerous travel conditions are forecast for I-95 cities from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston, the National Weather Service said. Scores of school districts, including Boston and New York City, had announced on Wednesday that schools would be closed.

"A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for Nassau and Suffolk County. 12-18" expected with heavy snowfall rates leading to whiteout conditions," the National Weather Service tweeted Thursday morning.

Snow storm rapidly intensifying this morning. Snowfall rates increasing to 2-4" per hour & increasing winds will cause blowing and drifting pic.twitter.com/b9CHNUlAvR — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 9, 2017

In New York City, the whiplash-like change in the weather between Wednesday and Thursday had snow teams preparing during record-high temperatures. More than 1,700 flights in the New York-area airports alone were canceled. The city had 2,300 salt spreaders and plows rolling, and de Blasio advised residents to use public transportation if they must travel at all.

"As Mother Nature once again tests the resilience and strength of this state, I urge New Yorkers to plan ahead, stay informed, and above all, stay safe," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

A snow emergency will be in effect tomorrow starting at 10am. Tune in live to https://t.co/2uhszKeTpC go see our snow press conference — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 8, 2017

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said a snow emergency will go into effect at 10 a.m. local time Thursday and remain in effect through the severe weather. About 10 to 15 inches of snow is expected to fall on the area. The city public works department said it was ready.

"PWD will have a full call-out of over 600 pieces of snow removal equipment on the road for the duration of today's storm," the department tweeted. "Pls travel safely."

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY