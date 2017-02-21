Red flag warning issued for eastern Colorado

(Photo: SKY9)

DENVER (AP) - More warm and dry weather and strong winds are raising the wildfire danger across much of eastern Colorado.



A red flag warning has been issued for much of the eastern half of the state on Tuesday.



On Monday, a wildfire near Hygiene in Boulder County forced evacuations and destroyed three outbuildings and a barn before containing about 75 percent of it. Firefighters were able to keep the Rabbit Mountain Fire from spreading significantly overnight despite strong winds.



In Weld County on Monday, a 30-acre grass fire burned a barn and an attached garage between Longmont and Frederick before being contained. Evacuations were also ordered.

