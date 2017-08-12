Tornado touches down in southeastern Washington Co. near school

Severe weather hitting southeastern Washington County as of 5:24 p.m.

PLATNER - UPDATE (August 12 @ 5:35 p.m.) | Weather spotters have reportedly confirmed a tornado touched down near Arickaree School, 29 miles north of Flagler.

-

A trained spotter says Washington County is being pelted by egg-sized hail (about 2 inches in diameter) as a severe storm rocks the county Saturday evening.

The large hail was reported just off U.S. 34 near Platner.

Winds are hitting upwards of 60 mph in some places in the rural county. The county is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m.

A tornado is reportedly possible as the powerful storms fall directly over the rural northeastern Colorado county. Just before 5 p.m., the storm was hovering over Elba, just 15 miles south of Akron and moving southeast at 15 mph.

The slow-moving storm means more opportunity for damage to the county. The National Weather Service suggests that if you have any pets outside, or you yourself are outside, that you go inside immediately to avoid potential injury.

Continuous lightning has been reported with this storm. Remember: if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

BACKGROUND | 9NEWS Weather Center

© 2017 KUSA-TV