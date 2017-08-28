Research the charity before making hurricane donations

People brave floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey as they pass abandoned cars near South Lake Houston Parkway (Photo: Henrietta Wildsmith, The Shreveport Times via USA TODAY Network)

DENVER - While Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on parts of southeast Texas, displacing thousands with unprecedented rain and flooding, Coloradans may be wondering what they can do to help with relief efforts.

And a big part of helping is making sure donations get to the right place and to the people who need it most.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has already established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will accept tax deductible flood relief donations.

9NEWS also has a page setup where residents can donate to the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

But for those looking to donate to a different charity, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams offered up some tips on checking their legitimacy.

These include everything from asking how much of the donation will go to charity to getting the registration number of the charity beforehand.

Williams also suggests paying by check or credit card rather than cash.

You'll want to make sure the website you visit is the official website of the charity, but beware of lookalike websites -- particularly ones that ask for your financial information.

Charities who fail to provide information on their mission or how the donation money will be used are another red flag.

Lastly, Williams encouraged donors to use CheckTheCharity.com before making any donations.

You can read a full list of his tips here.

