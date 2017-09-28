Royal Caribbean cancels cruise to use ship for Puerto Rico relief

Royal Caribbean canceled one of its scheduled cruises so they could use the ship to help in relief and humanitarian efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

The cruise that was canceled was the Adventure of the Seas trip that was scheduled for September 30. That ship arrived in Puerto Rico on Wednesday to operate humanitarian calls in San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Croix.

The ship will bring evacuees to Fort Lauderdale before returning to San Juan on October 6.

Cruise passengers will get a full refund as well as a 25 percent discount on a future cruise if it’s booked in the next 30 days. Excursions that had already been paid for will also be refunded.

The cruise line also announced the following changes to ports until the islands have completely recovered.

Adventure of the Seas:

10/7 – St. Croix to Martinique

10/14 – St. Croix to Antigua

Allure of the Seas:

10/1 – St. Thomas & San Juan to Cozumel & Costa Maya

10/15 – St. Maarten & San Juan to Cozumel & Costa Maya

Enchantment of the Seas:

10/2 & 10/9 – Freeport back to Key West

Harmony of the Seas:

10/7 – St. Maarten, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

10/21 – St. Thomas, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas:

10/20 – St. Thomas & St. Maarten to St. Kitts & Antigua

Oasis of the Seas:

10/8 – St. Maarten, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

10/22 – St. Maarten & San Juan to Nassau & Falmouth

