Severe thunderstorm warning for areas south of Denver

Snapshot of radar over Denver as of 3:10 p.m. (Photo: 9NEWS)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Douglas and Jefferson counties in the metro area until 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant says storms are coming. "We could have pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts and a chance of hail [over the metro area]," she says. "Round two will be tomorrow afternoon."

A pocket of severe weather is rolling over northeastern Colorado stretching from the plains to the foothills, the National Weather Service says.

For those in the warning area, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail damage - especially to vehicles (bring them inside if you can). The storm is expected to hit Highlands Ranch, southern Littleton, Lone Tree, Roxborough Park, Chatfield Reservoir, Louviers, Sedalia and South Platte.

The storm is about 23 miles south of Denver proper. The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Sctt'd storms will bring pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds to the Denver metro this afternoon/evening! #9wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/OGLwb9UP7J — 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) July 20, 2017

