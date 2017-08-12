Scattered thunderstorms move over Denver metro area

A snapshot of the radar over Denver at 4 p.m.

Here comes the heavy rain, thunder and lightning as scattered thunderstorms move over the metro Denver area Saturday afternoon.

The worst of the weather hit Golden about 3:30, dropping torrential rains and hundreds of lightning strikes on the front range city.

The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms should be expected over most of Weld County throughout the day, so residents in Greeley and beyond should be prepared to rush inside if the clouds turn ominous.

Large hail and damaging winds threaten any area that sees a thunderstorm, which could be a significant part of the county.

In Jefferson County, expect more scattered storms and small hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Morgan, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick and Phillips counties until 11 p.m.in northeastern Colorado.

Thunder is already rolling into downtown Denver! Make sure you aren't caught in the rain, as high winds, lightning, and potential hail can be injurious.

The strongest storms in the metro area will be 10 miles north of Denver, over southwest Thornton where nickel size hail and winds higher than 50 mph are expected.

