Science behind the Cyclone Bomb

Some of the weather terms we’ve been hearing about the big storm on the east coast are pretty terrifying really.

"Cyclone Bomb," or "Bombogenesis," or "Explosive Cyclogenesis.”

Well, it is a big, and extraordinary storm, but there is actually some science behind these terms.

The satellite images of the East Coast winter storm are all over the news channels and your social media feeds. It is the most rapidly intensifying non-tropical storm ever recorded in that part of the U.S.

As for the terms, "Bombogenesis," and "Explosive Cyclogenesis."

Let’s break those down: ‘Bomb’ and ‘Explosive.’

These words refer to that rapid intensification that is happening. The pressure dropping quickly. The storm becoming powerful in a short amount of time.

Typically, the further the air pressure drops in a storm, the stronger it gets. We measure the pressure in units called millibars. In meteorological terms, a cyclone is a ‘bomb,’ or is ‘bombing’ when it drops at least 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours or less.

This storm dropped 59 millibars in 1 day. That’s really all the bomb part means.

Then you’re left with ‘genesis’, and ‘cyclogenesis’

This refers to the creation or development of a cyclone. A cyclone is a low-pressure system with circulating winds.

The storm on the East Coast now is called an extratropical cyclone, mid-latitude cyclone, or even a Nor'easter. Cyclones in the tropics are a little different but are still cyclones.

In North America, we call our tropical cyclones, "hurricanes." In the northwest Pacific, they call their tropical cyclones, "typhoons." In the south Pacific and Indian Ocean, they call all of their cyclones, "cyclones," although in Australia they are sometimes called "Willy Willy’s." That term is used more by the Aussies to describe a dust devil or a tornado though.

You may remember that the rapid intensification of cyclones has already been frequently talked about in the media recently, during the hurricane season.

Hurricane Maria had a similar intensification of 55 millibars in 24 hours. Hurricane Wilma in 2005 holds the record in the Atlantic, dropping 97 millibars in 24 hours.

But the term ‘bombing’ is not used to describe tropical systems.

The term Bombogenesis has actually been used in the weather community for more than 30 years, it just has never really emerged as a catchphrase in the mainstream media before.

