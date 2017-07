Map provided by the National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Denver for nearly half an hour Saturday afternoon.

The storm flooded streets near Tejon Street and Vassar Avenue, bringing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain to the area of Platt Park as well.

You can keep on top of all Colorado weather at our weather center here, on top of the radar forecast here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV