Severe weather expected for Denver metro area

The warning was set to expire at 4 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the southeast Denver metro area until 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon.

The affected areas are western Arapahoe, Denver, northern Jefferson and southwestern Adams counties (see image).

The National Weather Service says at 3:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was found near White Ranch Open Space - just 20 miles west of Denver heading southeast at 30 mph.

Wind speeds are expected to hit upwards of 50 mph for the storm in some places.

Half-dollar sized hail is expected, including damage to vehicles, the weather service says.

Severe storm moving southeast across metro area, hail and damaging winds likely- radar update and forecast at four! pic.twitter.com/FXyb0IImIf — 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) August 10, 2017

Affected municipalities: Denver, western Aurora, Lakewood, Arvada, southern Westminster, Commerce City, Littleton, Englewood, Wheat Ridge, Golden, Greenwood Village, Sheridan, Morrison, Idledale, White Ranch Open Space, Chatfield Reservoir, Red Rocks Park and Indian Hills.

The National Weather Service says to prepare immediately for large hail and deadly lightning. Seek shelter.

The live video attached to this story is from a camera on Lookout Mountain pointed toward Golden. Our full weather report will air on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

Additionally, Weld County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m. Half-dollar sized is also expected in Fort Collins, Greeley, northeastern Loveland, Windsor, Evans, Milliken, Eaton, Severance, La Salle, Ault, Gilcrest, Timnath, Galeton and Lucerne.

Heavy downpours are expected with this storm - as well as lightning. Stay inside until the storm passes.

Remember - if you come upon standing water in roadways - turn around, don't drown.

Larimer County is under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. That means extremely heavy rains are expected to cause flooding in creeks, drains, and low lying areas.

