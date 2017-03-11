Showers were short-lived, fire danger returns Sunday

KUSA - Saturday morning started off cloudy and chilly with scattered rain and snow showers. A weak cold front moved through the state bringing a change of weather. But those showers are wrapping up and fire danger will increase before the weekend is over.

Temperatures for Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the low to mid 50s with clouds gradually break up through the afternoon.

Winds will increase Saturday evening and gust up to 30 mph in the metro area. It's Sunday afternoon when fire danger will be high because of lower humidity and a possibility of gusts up to 50 mph for the metro area.

A fire weather watch will be in effect for the urban corridor from Denver to southern Colorado. This watch will most likely be upgraded to a red flag warning on Sunday.

There's a small chance for afternoon showers on Sunday, but very little moisture is expected. Unfortunately, no significant moisture is expected in the short term with the weather turning warmer and drier for the workweek.

© 2017 KUSA-TV