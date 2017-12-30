High winds force Breckenridge to close Saturday

BRECKENRIDGE - Breckenridge Ski Resort was forced to close on Saturday due to high winds in the area.

At around 2:30 p.m. the resort sent a tweet saying they would be closed for the rest of the day "for the safety of all guests and employees".

For the safety of all guests and employees, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be closed for the remainder of the day due to high winds. The resort plans to resume normal operations tomorrow, with lifts opening for skiing and snowboarding at 8:30 a.m. — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) December 30, 2017

It is not clear if Breckenridge offered any sort of refunds or rain checks for those who had bought a pass for the day. Lifts generally close at 4:00 p.m. and the gondola stops running at 4:45 p.m.

High winds also caused the closure of Eldora Mountain on Friday.

Breckenridge will reopen under normal hours on Sunday.

