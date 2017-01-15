Snow and ice for the holiday weekend

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move into Colorado Sunday through Monday.

Traveling will be hazardous.A winter weather advisory is in effect along the Interstate 25 corridor from Pueblo through Douglas County and from the Palmer Ridge into northeastern Colorado. A winter storm warning is in effect for southern and southeastern Colorado.

Ice and snow accumulation will make hazardous traveling conditions.

In the metro area, light snow is possible for the southern suburbs around midday with snow picking up late Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue through Monday morning and finally diminish around mid-morning on Monday with some clearing by the afternoon.

Accumulations of 1 to 4" are possible in the metro area with less in northern Colorado. Warmer weather arrives after the holiday with temperatures close to 60 degrees.

