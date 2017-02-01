Snow buries playground, so Dillon has epic response

Dillon has gotten record-breaking snow this winter, and decided to build a snow playground. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

SUMMIT COUNTY - With the town of Dillon piled up with piles of snow – and playgrounds also buried – folks decided to make the best of what Mother Nature has given them.

“When you have this much snow, you have to find a way to play with it,” Dillon Director of Marketing Kerstin Anderson said.

So, the town worked with a company out of Florida to build a new playground out of snow.

“We wanted to have something fun for young kids,” Anderson said.

Now, the kids are playing on a slide made of snow, climbing ropes up a mountain of snow and sitting in big cubes of snow.

“Take all the best elements, the slide, climbing and make it out of snow,” Anderson said.

Kids aren’t the only ones having fun. At ski areas like Keystone, spokesperson Russel Carlton says everyone is enjoying one of the best winters ever.

“Record-breaking snow,” Carlton said. “Following our third snowiest December in Keystone’s history, we have seen our fourth snowiest single month ever at Keystone in January, 82 inches and 13 feet of snow in December and January combined.”

This means the season will keep going until April 16 – with Carlton says is “Easter, so another bonus week.”

While Anderson and the town of Dillon are so happy with their snow playground, they’re making plans for bonus features at a bigger snow playground next year.

“We’re talking slides that loop around, and different things we can do, maybe a snow maze,” Anderson said.

(© 2017 KUSA)